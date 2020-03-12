Left Menu
Development News Edition

Empty tables and elbow bumps: coronavirus means city workers shun top London dining spots

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 12:30 IST
Empty tables and elbow bumps: coronavirus means city workers shun top London dining spots
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Coq D'Argent restaurant in the heart of London's financial district is normally packed at lunchtime with diners enjoying Chateaubriand or Sole Meuniere while knocking back wines that go for up to 2,550 pounds ($3,300) a bottle.

On Wednesday the dining room was half-full, as bankers and traders stayed away thanks to restrictions, some self-imposed, on traveling to work during the coronavirus outbreak. "Covers in all areas have dropped, for breakfast, lunch, dinner and evening, and there are also fewer people traveling into Central London on the weekends," said Sean Gavin, who manages the restaurant just a stone's throw from the Bank of England.

As the spread of the coronavirus in London keeps many of its more than 750,000 financial services workers at home or in suburban backup centers, many high-end eateries are suffering. From the Paternoster Chop House in the shadow of St Paul's Cathedral to the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in the art deco Adelphi building on the banks of the Thames, managers said customer numbers had fallen.

"We have seen an immediate and significant impact on our events and private dining business," said Nathan Evans, who manages Smith & Wollensky. "No international company wants to be responsible for putting 200-plus employees or customers in a room together for a dinner or function while the true impact of COVID-19 is unknown," he said.

Britain has 456 confirmed cases of the virus so far, and as of Wednesday, the government had yet to declare it was moving from the 'containment' to 'delay' stage of a four-phase plan for combating the pandemic. Measures that could be introduced when that switch happens could include a ban on large public gatherings and requirements for people to socialize less, threatening a further blow to the hospitality industry.

The outbreak of the coronavirus strain known as COVID-19 has cost the restaurant 75,000 pounds worth of bookings in 10 days, Evans said. Losses are exacerbated because insurers are refusing to recognize the virus as a claimable event, he added.

HAND SANITIZER

Those customers that do come have changed their behavior, said Sam Bernard, who runs German Gymnasium restaurant which serves European food in a cavernous former gym near St Pancras International train station. "Guests bring their hand sanitizer to the table and do not dine very late," he said.

The rise in remote working has dried up the breakfast and lunch trade, in particular, several of the restaurant managers said, and they called on the government to implement measures such as a temporary cut in business rates to keep them afloat. Britain's finance minister on Wednesday unveiled a package of measures to help companies facing a cash-flow crunch, including a year-long suspension of a property tax paid by smaller firms.

The measures might not help high-end restaurants in London, however, which are often owned by larger investment groups such as D&D London in the case of Coq D'Argent, Paternoster Chop House and German Gymnasium. Some restaurants hit by the drop in customer numbers have shied away from trying to lure more in with special offers, saying they felt such actions inappropriate, but have been bolstered by the continued custom of their regulars.

"Regular guests are still dining out and we are very grateful for the keep calm and carry on approach that the majority of the public have adopted," said Evans at Smith & Wollensky, where additional hygiene measures have been introduced. Restaurants have been trying to cut costs elsewhere rather than lay off workers, according to Matthew Maynard who runs Bluebird restaurant in the affluent Chelsea area, in the hope that the city workers return sooner rather than later.

"It looks like some good weather is coming our way so we hope to see our guests flocking to our terrace where we will certainly be waiting with an 'elbow bump'," he said referring to the greeting now preferred by many to a handshake. ($1 = 0.7719 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Australian court defers sex offence appeal by ex-Vatican treasurer Pell

Australias highest court on Thursday deferred ruling on an appeal to overturn the conviction of former Vatican treasurer George Pell for sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s.After two days of legal arguments, the High Cou...

Czechs to start checks on German, Austrian borders - interior minister

The Czech Republic is introducing controls on its borders with Germany and Austria and banning crossings away from official frontier border posts to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said on Wednesday.T...

Global Business Summit Focuses on Climate Concerns and Digital Future on Day Two

NEW DELHI, March 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- On the concluding day of the sixth edition of the prestigious ET GBS 2020, presented by Times Strategic Solutions Ltd., an Economic Times initiative, at the Taj Palace Hotel, the focus was on climate ...

East Syria strike kills 26 Iraqi fighters: new toll

An air strike killed 26 fighters of Iraqi paramilitary group Hashed al-Shaabi in eastern Syria after a deadly attack on US-led coalition troops in Iraq, a war monitor said ThursdayUpdating its toll for the Wednesday strike, the Britain-base...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020