Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin nonprofit organisation activates helpline for coronavirus response in US

  • PTI
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 12:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 12:50 IST
Indian-origin nonprofit organisation activates helpline for coronavirus response in US

An Indian-American nonprofit organisation has activated a helpline in the US in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 4,500 lives, including 37 in America. Sewa International started the initiative after the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday characterised the COVID-19 outbreak as a "pandemic" and expressed deep concern over its "alarming levels" of "spread, severity, as well as inaction".

"A task force was set up to come up with a comprehensive approach to the pandemic after plugging into resources offered by different government agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), various departments of county and city," said Achalesh Amar, the organisation's director for disaster relief. Based on the recommendations of the task force, the organisation is activating a helpline for non-medical advice in midwest, Northeast, and Western United States.

"We are especially concerned about the population with weak immune system, like seniors, the sick, or very young children. We are circulating WhatsApp messages with helpful information on how to prepare and take precautions," President of Sewa International Sree Sreenath told PTI. "The biggest concern among the Indian-American community is about schools as every district is responding differently to the evolving situation, and most parents are not aware of the relaxation in attendance norms," said Swadesh Katoch, organisation's Vice President for disaster relief.

The organisation is also conducting regular webinars and distributing flyers with concise information from various authentic sources and experts on matters such as difference between flu and COVID-19, preventive measures, and techniques to reduce anxiety. During Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the volunteers of the organisation had helped rescue nearly 700 people. It raised over USD 3 million for Hurricane Harvey recovery, including a grant of USD 400,000 from the Houston Mayor's Fund, and a USD 500,000 grant from the American Red Cross.

Started in India in 1989, Sewa International is active in 20 countries. The deadly coronavirus virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 4,500 lives and infected more than 124,000 people across 107 countries and territories.

A total of 37 people have died in the US while the confirmed cases of infection have risen to 1,300. Over a dozen US States have declared a state of emergency with cities and counties announcing to take sweeping measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Australian court defers sex offence appeal by ex-Vatican treasurer Pell

Australias highest court on Thursday deferred ruling on an appeal to overturn the conviction of former Vatican treasurer George Pell for sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s.After two days of legal arguments, the High Cou...

Czechs to start checks on German, Austrian borders - interior minister

The Czech Republic is introducing controls on its borders with Germany and Austria and banning crossings away from official frontier border posts to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said on Wednesday.T...

Global Business Summit Focuses on Climate Concerns and Digital Future on Day Two

NEW DELHI, March 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- On the concluding day of the sixth edition of the prestigious ET GBS 2020, presented by Times Strategic Solutions Ltd., an Economic Times initiative, at the Taj Palace Hotel, the focus was on climate ...

East Syria strike kills 26 Iraqi fighters: new toll

An air strike killed 26 fighters of Iraqi paramilitary group Hashed al-Shaabi in eastern Syria after a deadly attack on US-led coalition troops in Iraq, a war monitor said ThursdayUpdating its toll for the Wednesday strike, the Britain-base...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020