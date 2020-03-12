Norway may shut several airports, operator says

Norway is considering whether to close down several airports as part of its effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, airport operator Avinor told the public broadcaster NRK on Thursday.

At Oslo Airport, the country's largest, one of the two runways could be shut, Avinor Chief Executive Dag Falk-Petersen said.

