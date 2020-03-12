Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea tries to contain smaller outbreaks as new coronavirus cases slow

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 16:05 IST
S.Korea tries to contain smaller outbreaks as new coronavirus cases slow

South Korea on Thursday reported 114 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths, a relative decline in new cases that raised tentative hopes the epidemic was slowing despite the emergence of new clusters. Health officials were trying to track down and contain a number of new clusters of infections, including at a call centre in the capital Seoul.

The coming days will be crucial, authorities said. "It is too early to say we are overcoming the disease," Yoon Tae-ho, director general for public health policy, said at a briefing. "We are still witnessing sporadic outbreaks so we cannot lower our guard."

The new cases bring South Korea's total to 7,869, with 67 deaths, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said (KCDC). The numbers are far lower than the peak of 909 cases reported on Feb. 29, and health officials said the trend does appear to be slowing in what has been the largest outbreak in Asia outside of China.

Still, authorities said the government will press its efforts to prevent new clusters from spreading. Nineteen of the new cases reported on Thursday were in Seoul, where at least 102 people working at a call centre have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nearly 800 people working in the call centre and 200 residents of the building have been tested, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said. "Containing the spread from the call centre is decisive in blocking additional transmission of the coronavirus," Park said. "We will focus all necessary personal and material support on the area."

Seventy-three of the new cases were from the city of Daegu, the epicentre of the country's outbreak. Yoon urged South Koreans across the country to avoid public gatherings and to keep a distance from other people.

The government also said it would expand fever screening and other monitoring measures for people arriving from certain European countries. South Korea is one of several countries affected by a new U.S. Defense Department decision announced on Thursday to restrict travel by its troops and their families for the next 60 days.

About 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea, along with thousands of civilian employees and family members. At least nine people connected to the U.S. military in South Korea have tested positive for the virus, and bases have imposed some restrictions and additional screening at their gates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Trump announces delay of tax deadline for virus victims

President Donald Trump has announced that he will instruct the Treasury Department to allow individuals and businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus to defer their tax payments beyond the April 15 filing deadline. In an address fro...

French public bank Bpifrance to increase guarantees on SME loans - minister

French state-owned investment bank Bpifrance will increase guarantees on small and midsized firms loans to 90 of the loan from 70, Financial Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.Le Maire also told a news conference that the government w...

CNH Industrial suspends four plants in Italy to fight virus

CNH Industrial on Thursday said it was halting operations at four plants to allow for measures such as deep cleaning, becoming the latest major Italian group to take action against the coronavirus. Rome added restrictions on Wednesday to a ...

China senior medical adviser: coronavirus pandemic "over by June" if countries act

The global coronavirus pandemic could be over by June if countries mobilise to fight it, Beijings senior medical officer said on Thursday, as China declared the peak had passed there and new cases in Hubei fell to single digits for the firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020