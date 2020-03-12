Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland to shut schools, universities over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:31 IST
Ireland to shut schools, universities over coronavirus

Ireland will shut schools, universities and childcare facilities until March 29 and restrict all indoor and outdoor mass gathering in response to the spread of the coronavirus, acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday. Ireland confirmed its first death of a patient diagnosed with the coronavirus on Wednesday as the number of confirmed cases of the virus rose to 43 from 34 a day earlier.

There are also 18 cases in Northern Ireland, the British region which shares an open border with the Irish republic. "From 6 pm today, the following measures are being put in place and they will stay in place until March 29: schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close from tomorrow, where possible teaching will be done online or remotely," Varadkar said in statement.

"Our advice is that all indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor mass gatherings of more than 5,000 people should be cancelled. You need to continue to go to work if you can, but where possible you should work from home." Varadkar encouraged people to limit social interactions and for offices to stagger break times and hold meetings remotely to limit contact. While restaurants can stay open, they should look at how to operate social distancing, he added.

Public transport will continue to operate and shops will remain open with plans in place to ensure supply chains will not be interrupted, he said. The announcement came after Dublin's Mater Hospital, one of the capital's main hospitals, postponed all outpatient appointments and elective surgeries until further notice on Thursday, saying the arrangements were necessary in order to deal with the impact of the virus.

It said in a statement that staff across every part of the hospital "are working around the clock" to deal with the virus. "We've a duty as a society to protect ourselves, our parents and grandparents, our family and friends, our co-workers and neighbours," Varadkar said in the statement which was broadcast on national television from Washington, where he is due to meet President Donald Trump on Thursday.

"In the period ahead, the government will deploy all the resources we can muster. They are extensive but not unlimited. This is going to involve big changes in the way we live our lives and I know I'm asking people to make enormous sacrifices. Acting together as a nation, we can save many lives."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Real Madrid in quarantine as La Liga suspends fixtures

Real Madrid went into quarantine on Thursday as La Liga announced Spains top two divisions will be suspended for at least two weeks over the coronavirus. La Liga authorities made the decision after Real Madrid confirmed its senior football ...

Day five of Ranji Trophy final to be played behind closed doors

The final day of the Ranji Trophy summit clash between Bengal and Saurashtra will be played without any spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI said on Thursday. No public will be allowed on the final day. Only the players, match ...

COVID-19 aftermath: Fans out as govt directive forces Indian sports behind closed doors

The money-spinning IPL mulled a closed-door edition in a desperate bid to avoid cancellation as Indian sports went into quarantine after a government directive to keep the fans out to prevent the deadly COVID-19 pandemic from spreading. ......

Biggest Wood Industry Show INDIAWOOD 2020 Successfully Concludes with Over 75000 Trade Visitors

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Mar 12 ANINewsVoir The 11th edition of INDIAWOOD under NurnbergMesse, the biggest knowledge sharing show in the region for furniture manufacturing machinery, raw materials, panels, hardware, components and accesso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020