Norway to close all schools as coronavirus spreads - NTB news agency

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:33 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:33 IST
Norway will announce the closure of all kindergartens and schools to curb the spread of the coronavirus, following a similar step by neighbouring Denmark, news agency NTB reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Since Norway's first case of the virus was confirmed on Feb. 26, the total number of infected people had risen to 621 as of Wednesday, including one at an offshore oilfield. Prime Minister Erna Solberg is due to hold a news conference at 1300 GMT.

The prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters. Norway's capital Oslo and the country's second largest city Bergen had already decided to close schools from Friday, and day care facilities from Monday.

