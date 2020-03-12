Poland to announce state of epidemic threat

Poland plans to announce a state of epidemic threat, health minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, the WHO announcement a pandemic. Today we will release a decision by the Health Minister regarding the introduction of a state of epidemic threat," Szumowski told a press conference.

This will allow the government to close chosen places of work or institutions and direct medical workers to places of need, he added.

