Spain's parliament extends suspension by 15 days due to coronavirus outbreak - Cadena Ser radio

Spain has decided to extend a suspension of parliamentary activities by 15 days due to the coronavirus outbreak, Cadena Ser national radio reported on Thursday.

Parliament was suspended for at least a week on Tuesday, after a lawmaker said he had been diagnosed with coronavirus. A high-profile minister was then diagnosed with the disease, the government said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.