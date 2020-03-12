Spain's parliament extends suspension by 15 days due to coronavirus outbreak - Cadena Ser radio
Spain has decided to extend a suspension of parliamentary activities by 15 days due to the coronavirus outbreak, Cadena Ser national radio reported on Thursday.
Parliament was suspended for at least a week on Tuesday, after a lawmaker said he had been diagnosed with coronavirus. A high-profile minister was then diagnosed with the disease, the government said on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- Parliament
- Cadena Ser