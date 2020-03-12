Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona's Sagrada Familia landmark to close to tourists over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 19:17 IST
Barcelona's Sagrada Familia landmark to close to tourists over coronavirus

Barcelona's landmark Sagrada Familia basilica will stop receiving visitors and suspend its construction work starting from Friday as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Sagrada Familia construction board said on Thursday.

The building by architect Antoni Gaudi, one of the Spanish city's main tourist attractions, will maintain its religious services, it added in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Germany eyes liquidity help for airlines hit by coronavirus

The German government will meet representatives of airlines and labour unions on Monday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and possible liquidity aid, an official said.U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed a 30-day...

Why COVID-19 "death rates" are not what they seem

Italy and South Korea, two countries outside China that have been hard hit by the new coronavirus, have reported dramatically different numbers of deaths as a proportion of cases. Why are these not comparable Calculating mortality rates dur...

Court sends 2 PFI leaders to 7-day police remand for role in anti-CAA protests, Delhi violence

A court here Thursday sent to seven days police remand the Delhi President of the Popular Front of India PFI and its state secretary, arrested for their alleged involvement in anti-CAA protests and the communal riots in northeast Delhi. Chi...

Bahrain accuses Iran of "biological aggression" as Gulf tries to stem coronavirus spread

Bahrain accused Iran on Thursday of biological aggression by covering up the spread of the new coronavirus and failing to stamp the passports of Bahraini travellers, as other Gulf Arab states boosted measures to stem rising infections. Iran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020