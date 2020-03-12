Barcelona's Sagrada Familia landmark to close to tourists over coronavirus

Barcelona's landmark Sagrada Familia basilica will stop receiving visitors and suspend its construction work starting from Friday as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Sagrada Familia construction board said on Thursday.

The building by architect Antoni Gaudi, one of the Spanish city's main tourist attractions, will maintain its religious services, it added in a statement.

