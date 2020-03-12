NYSE president: not planning to close trading floor at this time

NYSE President Stacey Cunningham said on Thursday the exchange operator, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc, does not currently plan to close its trading floor and that the markets were functioning as expected.

"If there is an outbreak, we can clean the floor pretty quickly and reopen as well," she told CNBC in an interview. "We are not planning to close the floor at this time."

