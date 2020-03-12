Brazil's Bolsonaro being tested for coronavirus - Estado de S. Paulo

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is being monitored and tested for coronavirus, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday, without citing sources.

Reuters was not able to confirm the information. Bolsonaro returned this week from a visit to the United States where he met with Donald Trump.

