American Airlines capping fares from Europe to U.S. amid coronavirus restrictions

American Airlines Inc said Thursday it is capping fares on flights from Europe to the United States that are impacted by new travel restrictions as Americans flock to European airports trying to return home.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was "suspending all travel from Europe" at midnight Friday prompting panic among some Americans and reports of some people paying exorbitant air fares to get on crowded planes. The White House later acknowledged Trump's policy does not prevent Americans from traveling from Europe and bars only most non-U.S. residents from flying to the United States if they have been in the EU within the last 14 days.

