Virus: 20 persons admitted to Mumbai hospital test negative

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:13 IST
Of the 40 people admitted to civic-run Kasturba Hospital here for suspected coronavirus infection, 20 have tested negative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday. Of the 190 people quarantined at Kasturba Hospital since January 18, 168 have tested negative so far, said Daksha Shah, deputy director, BMC health department.

"Test reports of another 20 are awaited," she said. At present there are only two confirmed patients of the coronavirus in the city, both being treated at an isolation ward at Kasturba Hospital.

Those who had come in contact with these two patients tested negative, but doctors will keep watch on their health for the next 14 days, Shah said. "The people close to two positive people have been contacted. They have been advised to stay in home isolation," she said.

Three "close contacts" of the coronavirus patients were admitted to Kasturba Hospital, but their test results showed they had no infection themselves. Still, they will be kept under observation, Shah said. The number of beds at the isolation ward of Kasturba Hospital has been increased to 50 from 28, and another 50 beds will be added soon, she said.

Isolation wards have been kept ready at four hospitals in the suburbs. Another isolation facility with 300 beds is ready at the private Seven Hills hospital too, she informed. People should not believe rumors, Shah appealed.

"Please remain cool and calm," she said, adding that people should take general precautions while coughing. A team of 46 doctors and some 20 para-medical staff has been deployed at the Mumbai airport for screening of passengers in three shifts, along with medical teams of the state government and the airport, she said.

"Till now 1.96 lakh passengers have been screened at the Mumbai airport," said Shah. All those who had traveled by the cab of the driver who tested positive for the virus earlier this week have been tracked down and kept under observation, she added.

Across Maharashtra, 12 persons have tested positive for the coronavirus so far..

