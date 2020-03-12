Dutch ban big public events over coronavirus

The Netherlands on Thursday banned events of more than 100 people in response to the coronavirus epidemic and told people with respiratory symptoms to stay home.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said people who could work at home should do so and companies should rotate staff to reduce a further spread of infections.

The government also said schools would remain open. The measures will remain in place at least until March 31.

