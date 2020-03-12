Left Menu
Spain will soon overcome economic damage from coronavirus, says PM

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 21:02 IST
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday he is convinced the country will soon overcome the economic damage wrought by coronavirus.

Sanchez said the government would mobilize all resources at its disposal and explore all options to defeat the virus.

