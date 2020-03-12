Corona outbreak: Army sets up 4 isloation wards at Northern Command Hospital

The Indian Army on Thursday set up four isolation wards with 100 beds at Udhampur-based Northern Command Hospital to quarantine and treat suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients, said officials. A team of specialist doctors will manage the suspected coronavirus patients, they added.

The isolation wards with 100 bed capacity have been set up with life-saving medical equipment and medicines, they added. The hospital has also procured hazard suits, N95 masks and protective equipment for healthcare personnel, officials said. All patients will be treated for respiratory infections and suspected patients will be treated in dedicated COVID-19 OPD, they added.

The Northern Command Hospital has tied up with the Indian Council of Medical Research for testing of the virus under strict bio-safety protocols. The outreach programs have been designed for active surveillance, contact tracing, quarantine, home isolation, counseling and health intelligence, they said. Intensive information-education-communication campaign is being carried out in Udhampur station to sensitize Army personnel and their families about COVID-19 and its prevention. PTI AB RAX RAX RAX.

