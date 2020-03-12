Soccer-Man City v Real Madrid, Juventus v Lyon postponed due to coronavirus
Manchester City's Champions League last-16, second-leg tie with Real Madrid and Juventus' match against Olympique Lyonnais next week have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Thursday. Real said earlier on Thursday that it had sent all of the members of its soccer and basketball teams home into quarantine after one of the sports club's basketball players tested positive for the coronavirus.
Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, leading the Italian club to quarantine their entire squad. "Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the... matches will not take place as scheduled," UEFA said on Twitter https://twitter.com/UEFA/status/1238135890628706308.
Both matches were due to take place on Tuesday, March 17. City have a 2-1 lead from the first leg in Madrid on Feb. 26 while Juventus trail Lyon 1-0.
