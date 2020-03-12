Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lufthansa to continue to fly to the U.S. despite curbs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Frankfurt
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 21:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 21:59 IST
Lufthansa to continue to fly to the U.S. despite curbs

German carrier Lufthansa said on Thursday that it would continue to offer flights to the U.S. despite travel curbs by the U.S. administration.

"Lufthansa Group Airlines will continue to offer flights to the USA from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium," the carrier said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Rain washes out first India v South Africa ODI

The first one-day international between India and South Africa in the northern Indian city of Dharamsala was called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain on Thursday.While several international sporting events have been canc...

BMW profits slump as legal woes, investment costs bite

German carmaker BMW reported a 29-percent drop in profits in 2019 on Thursday, blaming heavy legal costs and high investments in a challenging economic environment. Despite record revenues of 104 billion euros USD 115.4 billion, driven by s...

Central Africa militia fighting kills 13

At least 13 people were killed in fighting in the Central African Republic where rival armed factions are battling after a seven-year civil war, UN officials said on Thursday. Fighting erupted a week ago in the northern province of Bamingui...

Coronavirus-hit Princess Cruises to suspend operations

Princess Cruises, the operator of two ocean liners that were quarantined after they became hotbeds for coronavirus infections, said on Thursday it would suspend voyages of all its 18 ships for two months. The suspension upends an industry a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020