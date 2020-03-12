Lufthansa to continue to fly to the U.S. despite curbs

German carrier Lufthansa said on Thursday that it would continue to offer flights to the U.S. despite travel curbs by the U.S. administration.

"Lufthansa Group Airlines will continue to offer flights to the USA from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium," the carrier said in a statement.

