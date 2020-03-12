Basketball-Second player for NBA's Utah Jazz tests positive for coronavirus

A second player for the NBA's Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed on Thursday, a day after the league said it was suspending the season until further notice amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

The team did not disclose the player's identity, though media reports said it was All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell who had tested positive.

"We are working closely with the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward," the team said in a written statement.

