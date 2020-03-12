Left Menu
Dutch museums close as government moves to contain coronavirus

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two of the Netherlands' premier tourist attractions, the Rijmsmuseum national gallery, and Van Gogh museum, closed their doors to the public on Thursday as a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people was imposed in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte went on live television to explain the rare step, which will also trigger the cancellation of soccer matches, concerts and university lectures across the country of 17 million. The 150-member parliament will be unable to convene in full session. They were the most far-reaching measures yet in the Netherlands, where the number of new coronavirus infections rose 22% from a day earlier to 614. Five people have died.

Rutte said people who could work at home should do so and companies should alternate staffing to reduce the further spread of infections. People with respiratory symptoms must stay home. The Rijksmuseum and Van Gogh museum, which attract millions of annual visitors to the Dutch capital, said they would shut their doors at the end of Thursday to comply. The Anne Frank House would also be closed to visitors.

Rutte said schools would remain open for now. The measures will remain in place at least until March 31. A balanced approach is aimed at minimizing disruptions to public life while reducing the risks for vulnerable groups, Rutte said. "An important goal of the phased approach is to prevent such a peak in infections that would result in the hospitals being overwhelmed," Rutte said.

But "closing schools would contribute very little to combating the crisis" because infection rates in the education system have been low, he said. The heightened precautions came at an "a possible turning point" in the COVID-19 epidemic in the Netherlands, said Jaap van Dissel, the head of the Dutch Centre for Infectious Disease Control.

He said that difficulty in tracing the origin of the virus in cases in the southern province of Noord-Brabant, as well as some in Amsterdam and Rotterdam, made "it necessary to advise additional measures". "So we have reached the phase in some parts of the Netherlands, especially in Brabant as has been said, in which we're tipping" from a containment phase to a mitigation phase, he said.

Elderly people were advised to avoid groups and public transport. Universities were told to hold classes online when possible, medical staff were instructed not to travel abroad.

