Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's first coronavirus case shuts schools, impacts sports

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 23:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 23:40 IST
Turkey's first coronavirus case shuts schools, impacts sports

Turkish schools will be closed for one week and universities for three weeks from March 16 and sports events will be held without spectators until end-April, Turkey said on Thursday, stepping up its response to coronavirus after its first reported case. Turkey confirmed its first coronavirus infection on Wednesday, becoming the last major economy to report an outbreak after taking what the World Health Organization (WHO) described as "vigilant, cautious" measures.

"We have the ability to overcome this period together, God willing, without becoming complacent or panicking," presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference to announce the moves. "When you look at the global picture, we can see that the measures taken in Turkey are effective," he said after President Tayyip Erdogan chaired a meeting of ministers at the presidential palace to discuss Ankara's response to the pandemic.

Erdogan's foreign visits will be postponed for an unspecified period of time due to the spread of the virus, while state officials will have to seek permission to travel abroad, Kalin also said. He said primary, middle and secondary schools would be closed for one week and after that students will receive remote online tuition for another week from March 23.

Until Wednesday's announcement of a coronavirus case, Turkey had officially managed to avoid an outbreak, though all its neighbors except war-ravaged Syria had reported cases. Iran has an especially high number of cases and deaths. Kalin said that the patient who tested positive was in a good condition and that there was also no problem with others who had been quarantined.

Despite having only one confirmed case, Turkey is poised to stretch its central bank and public finances, even more, to defend the economy and tourism sector from the pandemic, having already unleashed massive stimulus to recover from a 2018 currency crisis. Turkey is the world's sixth-largest tourist destination but waves of travel restrictions and cancellations could pinch a sector that accounts for some 12% of the import-dependent economy, analysts said.

Ankara has said that all 81 of its provinces are geared up to handle a potential outbreak and that it has set up seven test centers across the country. Turkey says it has developed its own testing kit, which it is exporting to other countries, to get faster results. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said Turkey used a combination of its own kit and the global PRC method for testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks plunge into bear market on U.S. travel curbs, ECB move

Panic hit world financial markets on Thursday, after stimulus efforts from the European Central Bank failed to calm investors alarmed by U.S. moves to restrict travel from Europe over the coronavirus pandemic. Global stocks plunged below be...

Spain cabinet, royals tested as minister infected

Spains cabinet and the royal family underwent coronavirus testing Thursday after a minister tested positive and was quarantined with her partner, the second deputy prime minister. Equality Minister Irene Monteros positive test coincided wit...

NFL cancels spring meeting in Florida

The NFL on Thursday canceled its annual spring meeting scheduled for March 29-April 1 in Palm Beach, Fla. NFL Network first reported the change in schedule, which is expected to shift rules conversations and a meeting of the NFLs Competitio...

Zimbabwe offers land as compensation for 800 seized farms

Zimbabwes government will offer land as compensation for nearly 800 farms it seized under its land acquisition policy since 2000, according to regulations published on Thursday. Under former President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe took over some ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020