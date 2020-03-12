Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-EU disapproves of U.S. travel ban, 'taken unilaterally and without consultation'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 23:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 23:48 IST
UPDATE 1-EU disapproves of U.S. travel ban, 'taken unilaterally and without consultation'

The European Union on Thursday sharply criticized the U.S. decision to restrict travel from most European countries to contain the coronavirus pandemic, and said the crisis required global cooperation not unilateral action. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said they disapproved of the U.S. decision, which they said was "taken unilaterally and without consultation."

In a joint statement, they insisted Brussels was taking "strong" measures to limit the spread of the virus, despite Trump's claims in announcing a 30-day restriction on travel from Europe, except Britain and a few other countries. U.S. President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of the EU, on Thursday defended his decision to impose the travel restrictions without consulting Brussels.

Speaking to reporters in the White House alongside Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, he said the ban could be lengthened or shortened, and added that he had been unable to consult with the EU prior to announcing it on Wednesday evening in a televised address that shocked investors and travelers. In the address, Trump said his government had been in frequent contact with U.S. allies, but a EU diplomat told Reuters shortly after the announcement on Wednesday there had been no coordination or prior notification.

"There was no heads-up, no coordination as the president claimed," the diplomat said. Trump also faulted Brussels for failing to restrict travel from China, where the virus originated, a decision that he said resulted in clusters of the disease in the United States being "seeded by travelers from Europe."

EU officials said they were taking "strong action to limit the spread of the virus," adding, "The Coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action." The U.S. move poses a serious setback for efforts by Brussels to repair severely strained trade ties with Washington.

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan on Wednesday canceled a scheduled visit to Washington for next week, even before the restrictions were announced, citing escalating concerns about the pandemic. Hogan, who previously served as the EU's farm chief, has made resetting strained EU-U.S. economic relations a top priority, but there has been little visible progress to date.

An EU official said there were no current plans to reschedule a speech Hogan was due to deliver in Washington on Tuesday about his ideas for reforming global trading rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus : Delhi Health Minister writes to Harsh Vardhan for lab facilities

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has written to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to strengthen the lab facility in Delhi hospital in wake of coronavirus pandemic. According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, if the governmen...

PM Johnson warns Britons: more loved ones are going to die from coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that many more families would see their loved ones die from coronavirus, as the governments chief scientific adviser said Britain likely has as many as 10,000 people infected. Stock markets tu...

Yankees' Judge hopeful of swift recovery

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge said Thursday he is feeling encouraged about his progress from a cracked right rib. Judge said he was pushing to return quickly but was unable to pinpoint a date.I really dont want to put myself ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks plunge into bear market on U.S. travel curbs, ECB move

Panic hit world financial markets on Thursday, after stimulus efforts from the European Central Bank failed to calm investors alarmed by U.S. moves to restrict travel from Europe over the coronavirus pandemic. Global stocks plunged below be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020