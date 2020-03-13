Left Menu
Development News Edition

For Trump, grim reality of coronavirus settles in

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 03:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 01:49 IST
For Trump, grim reality of coronavirus settles in
Representative image Image Credit:

After weeks of playing down the threat posed by the coronavirus, U.S. President Donald Trump conceded on Thursday that his re-election campaign rallies would have to be suspended, and he stopped shaking hands with foreign dignitaries.

Welcoming Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to the White House, Trump avoided the customary handshake. The two men bowed to each other instead. And the traditional handover of a bowl of shamrocks to celebrate the upcoming St. Patrick's Day was canceled out of an abundance of caution, the White House said. At another meeting with foreign officials last week, Trump dined with Brazil's communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, who Brazilian officials say has now been tested positive for coronavirus. Trump told reporters on Thursday he was not concerned.

The U.S. president, though, has dropped his recent boasts that his campaign rallies for the Nov. 3 election would proceed as usual, acknowledging that they now need to be put off. "We need a little a separation until such time as this goes away," he told reporters.

The changes appeared to show that Trump is absorbing the grim reality that the coronavirus is a mounting threat. More than 1,300 U.S. cases of coronavirus have been confirmed and 33 people have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

The spreading contagion has forced Americans to cancel trips and large gatherings, battered the stock market, and sent shockwaves across the U.S. economy. For weeks, Trump had said the impact of the virus would be limited within the United States and that Americans should get on with their lives while taking common-sense steps like washing hands and staying at home when sick.

In a televised address to the country on Wednesday night, he ordered travel from Europe to the United States restricted for 30 days in response to the crisis. But he said nothing about expanding tests to determine who might have coronavirus and how to contain its spread. The speech drew criticism that Trump was not handling the crisis capably.

On Thursday morning, Trump changed focus and tweeted out guidance about ways that Americans can keep themselves safe, such as by setting aside a room in their homes to quarantine family members suspected of having the virus. Trump, a former New York real estate tycoon, has frequently gauged the health of the U.S. economy as dependent on the ups and downs of the stock market.

But on Thursday he said human lives are more important than Wall Street losses and gains. "I don't want people dying, and that's why I made these decisions. And whether it affects the stock market or not, very important, but it's not important compared to life and death," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City player self-isolating after family member taken ill

A Manchester City player is in self-isolation after a family member was taken to hospital with symptoms of a respiratory illness, the Premier League champions said on Thursday. A City statement said the family member had undergone tests at ...

Portugal orders schools, night clubs shut due to coronavirus

Portugals government ordered on Thursday to shut down all schools nation-wide starting on Monday to contain the coronavirus epidemic until further evaluation on April 9, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said in a televised address.He also said ...

ANALYSIS-U.S. coronavirus stimulus package stuck in Congress over paid sick leave

As schools close, offices clear out, and sporting events are canceled across the United States, a familiar Washington problem - partisan gridlock - threatened on Thursday to derail the U.S. governments ability to contain the economic damage...

Coronavirus poses new challenge to Trump's re-election bid

President Donald Trump faced one of the gravest threats of his political career as the coronavirus pandemic spread, leaving fellow Republicans to worry that the White Houses response and the hit to the economy would harm his re-election pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020