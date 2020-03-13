Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. federal buildings put away the welcome mat as coronavirus hits

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 01:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 01:55 IST
U.S. federal buildings put away the welcome mat as coronavirus hits

The U.S. Congress, Supreme Court and White House were closing their doors to much of the public on Thursday to minimize health risks as the coronavirus spreads across the United States, officials said. Authorities ordered an end to tourist visits to the U.S. Capitol complex - home to the House of Representatives and Senate - beginning on Thursday, after a Senate staffer tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Supreme Court and White House later announced their own closings.

All three sites attract thousands of visits every year. Washington's many free museums, monuments and historic sites make it a popular destination for tourists. Norberto Perez, 51, of Miami, was one of the last sightseers in the Capitol's Statuary Hall on Thursday afternoon, shortly before the building closed to tourists until April 1.

Perez had been scheduled to visit on Friday, but received a notice to come immediately or lose his chance. He was glad he had made it, but understood the need to minimize risk. "We don't want any more people to get sick," he said.

Congress had been scheduled to leave Washington for a recess next week. But it was unclear when that would start as Republicans and Democrats negotiated over how to ease the economic effects of the pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that the Senate recess would be postponed for work on the legislation.

Senator Maria Cantwell's U.S. capital office was closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Her home state, Washington, is among those hit hardest by the virus. Several other lawmakers also closed offices as a precaution.

Senator Bill Cassidy, whose staff will be teleworking, said youthful aides could be carriers and not show symptoms, potentially spreading the disease to older visitors - who are at greater risk - if his office remained open. "I look at the demographics of who is working there, and who is visiting ... and I don't think the twain should meet," Cassidy, a doctor, told journalists.

A few lawmakers, including Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Don Beyer, have self-quarantined after coming in contact with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus. Senator Rick Scott announced on Thursday that he was self-quarantining after being in the same room with an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who tested positive.

President Donald Trump was photographed standing beside the staff member. The White House said it was monitoring the situation closely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City player self-isolating after family member taken ill

A Manchester City player is in self-isolation after a family member was taken to hospital with symptoms of a respiratory illness, the Premier League champions said on Thursday. A City statement said the family member had undergone tests at ...

Portugal orders schools, night clubs shut due to coronavirus

Portugals government ordered on Thursday to shut down all schools nation-wide starting on Monday to contain the coronavirus epidemic until further evaluation on April 9, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said in a televised address.He also said ...

ANALYSIS-U.S. coronavirus stimulus package stuck in Congress over paid sick leave

As schools close, offices clear out, and sporting events are canceled across the United States, a familiar Washington problem - partisan gridlock - threatened on Thursday to derail the U.S. governments ability to contain the economic damage...

Coronavirus poses new challenge to Trump's re-election bid

President Donald Trump faced one of the gravest threats of his political career as the coronavirus pandemic spread, leaving fellow Republicans to worry that the White Houses response and the hit to the economy would harm his re-election pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020