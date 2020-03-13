Disney to shut California park starting Saturday over coronavirus
Walt Disney Co will close its Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California, starting on Saturday amid the global outbreak of coronavirus, a company spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.
No cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been reported at the parks, the statement said.
