Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Picture postcard Sawgrass to turn into ghost town

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 02:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 02:40 IST
Golf-Picture postcard Sawgrass to turn into ghost town

The Players Championship will go from being one of golf's best attended events to a sporting ghost town after the PGA Tour on Thursday said it was banning spectators from tournaments because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement made by commissioner Jay Monahan at high noon was jarring and at odds with the buzz at TPC Sawgrass as the world's top golfers went about their business while fans cheered and groaned with each shot under clear blue skies. It was the type of day made for being out on the course watching golf.

But for fans it was likely to be the last golf for some time as the PGA joined every other major sport in North America by taking drastic measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus that has shredded the global sporting calendar. Widely recognised as golf's unofficial fifth major, Players Championship attendance, starting with second-round play on Friday, will be limited to players, family members, support staff and media.

The ban will remain in place until just before the April 9-12 Masters at Augusta National where the year's first major is due to be played. "It's going to be surreal. It's going to be bizarre feeling, especially this event where crowd interaction is such a big key to this golf tournament," said Graeme McDowell, after the Northern Irishman had turned in an opening round four-under 68.

"But what we're doing here is insignificant in comparison to what's happening in the world." The scene is sure to be a spooky one with the massive corporate suites that line the magnificent Pete Day layout standing empty.

Concession stands pumping out nine dollar beers and six dollar pretzels on Thursday will be shuttered and quiet. While golfers will be back at work on Friday competing for a $15 million purse, hundreds of support and concession staff will be without jobs.

"Yep, out of work tomorrow," Ken Rouw told Reuters, as he manned a concession stand near the 18th green. "This year it is absolutely beautiful here, the weather is perfect, it's gorgeous but it is quieter. It's definitely weird." For much of the North America sporting scene, weird is about to become the new normal.

The National Hockey League, National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer have suspended their seasons while tennis events in Miami and Indian Wells along with women's ice hockey and the figure skating world championships set for Canada have been cancelled. Major League Baseball has halted Spring Training and delayed opening day by at least two weeks and "March Madness", the hugely popular college basketball tournament, has also been called off.

"I've been in touch with a number of the leaders from the major professional sports leagues and that has helped inform our own decision," said Monahan. Nowhere is the impact of the PGA Tour's decision to ban fans for the final three rounds of the Players to be felt more than at the iconic par-three 17th, the island green a magnet for thousands of boisterous fans.

A close second will be on Sunday when the winner walks up the 18th not to cheers but silence. "It's going to be very, very weird," said McDowell. "I mean especially on this golf course because this is the ultimate Stadium Course.

"This golf course is designed to have 75,000, 100,000 thousand people on it especially on holes like 17 and 18. "But we're talking about a major global problem and at the end of the day professional sport is, it means nothing, it means nothing in the lens of making the world safe again."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Four towns in northern Spain quarantined: official

Four towns in Spains northeastern Catalonia region were put under quarantine on Thursday, the civil protection agency said, in a first in the country. The 66,000 inhabitants of the localities of Igualada, Odena, Santa Margarida de Montbui a...

Orioles' Mancini has malignant tumor removed

Baltimore Orioles outfielder-first baseman Trey Mancini had surgery Thursday to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. Lab results and the timetable for Treys recovery will not be known until next week, the Orioles said in a statement. In...

Disneyland in California to close over virus

Disneyland will close its doors beginning Saturday after California called for large gatherings to be canceled to slow the spread of coronavirus, the resort said Thursday. The giant 100-acre 40-hectare attraction in Anaheim is the second-mo...

U.S. judge orders WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning released from prison

A U.S. federal judge on Thursday ordered that former U.S. Army soldier and WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning should be immediately released from prison, where she was being held for refusing to testify in an ongoing U.S. investigation of Wik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020