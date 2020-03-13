Dutch central bank's Knot: Recession possible

The head of the Netherlands' central bank, Klaas Knot, on Thursday said the Dutch economy could fall into recession in 2020, depending on the impact of the coronavirus. On March 3, government policy adviser CPB forecast that growth in the Dutch economy would slow to 1.4% in 2020 and possibly to 0.9% in the event of a serious coronavirus outbreak in Europe that continued into the second half of the year.

"That seems like an optimistic scenario," Knot said on the Nieuwsuur television program. "That's possible, but that assumes that the virus is quickly brought under control. There are less favorable scenarios."

