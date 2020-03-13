Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League matches to go ahead as normal despite coronavirus spread

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 04:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 04:08 IST
Soccer-Premier League matches to go ahead as normal despite coronavirus spread

English soccer has defied the global trend of postponing sports events by announcing that a full round of fixtures with spectators present will go ahead as planned this weekend despite the continued spread of the coronavirus. The organising bodies of the Premier League and the English Football League (EFL), responsible for the three divisions below the top flight, issued statements on Thursday saying the games would go ahead as normal.

"Following the latest update from government issued this afternoon, all Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend," said a statement on the league's website. Prime minister Boris Johnson has warned that the virus would lead to more deaths and moved Britain's response to the outbreak to the so-called "delay phase" but, unlike across the continent, his government has not yet banned mass gatherings.

"While the Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that Government is considering banning major public events, like sporting fixtures," added the Premier League statement. "We are therefore continuing to work closely with our clubs, government, The FA, EFL and other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place as and when circumstances change.

"The welfare of players, staff and supporters is of paramount importance and we will continue to follow Public Health England guidelines thoroughly." Spain's top two divisions announced earlier on Thursday that all fixtures would be postponed for at least two weeks in a bid to stop the rapid spread of the virus, while all sporting events in Italy have been postponed until the start of April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook, Twitter remove fake Russia-linked accounts targeting U.S.

Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc said on Thursday they had taken down a network of Russian-linked fake accounts operated out of Ghana and Nigeria which targeted the United States. Facebook told reporters that the network, which it removed from ...

US conduct retaliation airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq after rocket attack

The United States is conducting retaliation airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in response to the fatal rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq that killed three coalition troops, Fox News reported citing a US military source. The military ...

U.S. wages retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq after deadly attack

The United States is carrying out retaliatory strikes in Iraq against Iran-backed militia in response to a rocket attack on Wednesday that killed two U.S. troops and a British service member, U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday. One off...

Report: Owners hope Silver reevaluates suspension in 30 days

NBA owners are hoping to encourage commissioner Adam Silver to reevaluate the suspended season in 30 days, according to a report Thursday by ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski. According to ESPN, the league will formally announce its timetable regard...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020