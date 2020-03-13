Soccer-Premier League convenes emergency club meeting after Arteta positive test

The Premier League will hold an emergency club meeting on Friday regarding future fixtures after Arsenal Spanish manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus with the London club's first team players set to self-isolate.

"In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning," the Premier League said in a statement.

