Japan Olympics minister says cancelling, postponing Tokyo Games not considered

Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday that cancelling or postponing the Tokyo Games is not being considered despite U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion officials should consider delaying the event for one year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm aware of President Trump's remarks. The IOC (International Olympic Committee) and 2020 organisers are not at all considering cancelling or postponing the Games. I've heard they are proceeding with preparations for safe and secure games as planned toward the opening day of July 24," Hashimoto told a regular news conference.

