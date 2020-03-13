Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese man suspected of having coronavirus quarantined in Gaya

A 26-year-old Japanese man, who is suspected of having novel coronavirus, has been quarantined at Anurag Magadh Medical Hospital here, an official said on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gaya (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 07:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 07:14 IST
Japanese man suspected of having coronavirus quarantined in Gaya
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 26-year-old Japanese man, who is suspected of having novel coronavirus, has been quarantined at Anurag Magadh Medical Hospital here, an official said on Thursday. The man has been identified as Skiya Inoue, a tourist from Japan.

"The Japanese tourist, who was travelling via train here, had developed symptoms like cough and running nose. Based on these symptoms, railway officials brought him to the hospital here," the hospital's medical superintendent Dr Vijay Krishna Prasad told reporters. He said that this is the seventh suspected case of coronavirus in Gaya district, adding that the other six have tested negative for COVID-19.

"The patient has been admitted to an isolated ward and those who treat him will be wearing protection kit when near him. Samples have already been sent for a test," Dr Prasad said. This comes when at least 73 people were tested positive for coronavirus in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi becomes first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus

Englands football club Chelsea FC has confirmed that its player Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus. The club has also said that the personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the mens team building will no...

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronovirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said. The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms, the spokesman said httpbit.ly2W8iwLl i...

ODI series between Australia-NZ to be played without spectators

The upcoming three-match ODI series between Australia and New Zealand will be played without spectators amid the coronavirus outbreak, Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday. While, the Australian womens cricket teams tour of South Africa ha...

China shares swoon, Hong Kong plummets amid global virus panic

Chinese shares and the yuan weakened on Friday amid a global market meltdown triggered by intensifying fears over the global spread of the coronavirus.The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened down 4.1 at its lowest level since Feb. 5 b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020