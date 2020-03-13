Left Menu
Olympic venue is magnificent, Trump tweets, after call with Japan's Abe

U.S. President Donald Trump followed his remark suggesting the Tokyo Olympic Games be postponed with a tweet saying he told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the Olympic venue was "magnificent".

"Just had a great conversation with Prime Minister Abe of Japan," Trump tweeted late on Thursday, or Friday morning in Japan, after their 50-minute phone conversation. "He has done an incredible job, one that will make him very proud. Good things will happen for Japan and their great Prime Minister. Lots of options!" the tweet said.

Japanese government officials on Friday scrambled to downplay Trump's comment on Thursday that he would prefer to have the Olympics be postponed rather than be held without spectators.

