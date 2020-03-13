Mainland China reports 8 new confirmed cases of coronavirus

Mainland China had eight new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, the country's National Health Commission said on Friday, down from 15 cases a day earlier. That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,813.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,176 as of the end of Thursday, up by seven from the previous day. In the central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, there were six new deaths, with the provincial capital of Wuhan accounting for all of the fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.