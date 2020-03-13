CRPF postpone Raising day and other programs to break the spread of COVID 19 47
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tweeted, "Conforming to precautionary advisory to break the spread of COVID 19, all CRPF programs in connection with CRPF Raising day & Passing out Parade of 51st batch of Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers (DAGO) have been postponed. CRPF has joined the national response against COVID-19 by gearing up its medical facilities."
On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared coronavirus a global pandemic. India has on Thursday reported with first death within its territory due to the global pandemic as a 76-year-old has died in Kalaburagi, Karnataka.
