Norway's central bank has cut its key policy rate to 1.0% from 1.5% in a bid to alleviate the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak, it said in a surprise announcement on Friday.

The bank had been due to announce its next rate decision on March 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.