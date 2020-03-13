Berlin to successively close schools, reduce public transport from next week - n-tv

German capital Berlin plans to gradually close its schools and kindergartens next week when public transport systems will be reduced to a necessary minimum, broadcaster n-tv said reported on its website on Friday.

Citing mayor Michael Mueller, it said the closures were due to start next Monday at secondary schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.