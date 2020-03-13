Czechs returning from 18 high-risk countries must quarantine themselves -foreign minister

The Czech government will require people returning from all high-risk countries to quarantine themselves, widening a requirement so far only applied to those returning from Italy, Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Twitter on Friday.

The list on Friday named 18 high-risk countries including neighboring Germany and Austria but also the United States and Japan.

