Czechs returning from 18 high-risk countries must quarantine themselves -foreign minister
The Czech government will require people returning from all high-risk countries to quarantine themselves, widening a requirement so far only applied to those returning from Italy, Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Twitter on Friday.
The list on Friday named 18 high-risk countries including neighboring Germany and Austria but also the United States and Japan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
