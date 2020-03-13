Cricket-Start of Indian Premier League Twenty20 postponed to April 15

The start of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament has been postponed until April 15 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday.

The Indian government said late on Wednesday it would cancel almost all visas issued for travel to India until April 15, in one of the most far-reaching attempts to prevent the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.