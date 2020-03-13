Left Menu
Goa: Two quarantined patients test negative for coronavirus

  • Panaji
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:06 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:06 IST
Two out of the three patients quarantined for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus at Goa Medical College and Hospital have tested negative for the infection, a senior official said on Friday. The test report of the third patient was awaited, he added.

The swab samples of the 23-year-old woman and 27- year-old man, who had travel history to coronavirus-affected countries, came negative for the infection, the official from the health department said. The report of the third patient, who was admitted on Wednesday night, was still awaited, he added.

The state government has set up isolation wards at Goa Medical College and Hospital, Cottage Hospital at Chicalim (South Goa), TB Hospital in Margao (South Goa) and Primary Health Centre at Sankhalim (North Goa) to deal with suspected cases. Three locals were quarantined citing possible exposure to the coronavirus, while 36 people are under home observation in the coastal state, which has not reported a single positive case of the virus so far..

