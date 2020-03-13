Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya bans public events after confirming first coronavirus case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:32 IST
Kenya bans public events after confirming first coronavirus case

Kenya has banned all major public events after confirming East Africa's first case of the new coronavirus, a woman who had returned to the capital Nairobi from the United States, the health minister said on Friday. Kenya, the richest economy in the region and a hub for global firms and the United Nations, is the 11th country in sub-Saharan Africa to confirm a case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of reported cases to 39.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe told a news conference the government had suspended all public gatherings, sporting events, open-air religious meetings and "all events that are of a huge public nature". Schools will remain open but all inter-school events will be suspended, he said.

Soon after the announcement, shoppers filled a supermarket, buying up cartloads of staples like maize flour and water as well as hand sanitizers and soap. Kagwe said the patient had been diagnosed at the national influenza centre laboratory on Thursday night after travelling home via London on March 5.

The 27-year-old Kenyan is stable and her temperature has gone to down to normal, the minister said. "She cannot be released...until she gets negative," he said.

She is being treated at the government's biggest health facility, the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi. The government has traced most of the people she has been in contact with, including fellow passengers on the flight home, and a government response team will monitor their temperatures for the next two weeks.

The reported cases in Sub-Saharan Africa have mainly been in foreigners or nationals who had travelled abroad, but concerns are growing about the continent's ability to handle a potential rapid spread of a virus that has infected 127,000 and killed 4,700 worldwide. Kagwe sought to reassure the public but said that people must change their habits.

"Going forward there will be some inconveniences that citizens are going to experience," he said. Changes include a state requirement for all public transport vehicles to install hand sanitizers for their passengers and regular cleaning of the vehicles, Kagwe said, adding that foreign travel will also be restricted.

"In any event (there will be) no travel at all to the areas, the disease epicentre countries," he said, without specifying if this will apply to everybody or just government workers. Kenya, which is dependent on imports from China and other Asian countries, has started to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with disruptions to the supply chain.

Kagwe warned traders: "This is not the time to make abnormal profits by charging abnormal prices." Kenya Airways suspended flights to China last month and on Thursday it added Rome and Geneva to the list of suspended destinations.

Tourism, an important source of hard currency and jobs for Kenya, has also started to feel the impact of the turmoil caused by the outbreak, said Tourism Minister Najib Balala. "Definitely we are going to be hit badly," Balala told the same news conference, citing the impact of the virus on source markets like Europe and the United States.

(Additional reporting by Katharine Houreld and Humphrey Malalo, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Top flight French domestic club soccer suspended until further notice

Top-flight French football has been suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus health crisis, the leagues organizers said on Friday.Both Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 games have been immediately halted as the French league became the lates...

Kochi's Little Flower Church makes safety masks to fight COVID-19

In view of the coronavirus outbreak across the country, Little Flower Church here has started manufacturing safety masks in collaboration with the Kerala Latin Catholic Association KLCA. It starts with the vision of how we can help the gove...

Czech pubs prepare to turn off taps early to contain coronavirus

Czech pubs prepared to turn off the taps early on Friday for the worlds biggest beer drinkers after the government declared a 30-day state of emergency in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The government on Thursday banned pub...

Soccer-Norway's FA says it cannot host Serbia in Euro qualifier playoff due to coronavirus

The Norwegian Football Federation NFF said on Friday that it did not plan to hold Norways Euro 2020 playoff match against Serbia that was scheduled for March 26 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The match was initially intended to be played ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020