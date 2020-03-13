Rome cardinal rolls back on decree closing churches after papal rebuff

A Rome cardinal on Friday abruptly modified his decree closing churches in the Italian capital in order to contain coronavirus after Pope Francis criticised "drastic measures" by churchmen.

Cardinal Angelo De Donatis issued a new decree less than a day after his initial one, which was widely criticised by ordinary Catholics. Under the new decree, many of Rome's churches will remain open. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

