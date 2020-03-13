COVID-19:Pondy CM advises devotees not to bath in temple tank

As part of precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday said pilgrims have been advised not to take bath in the tank of the Lord Saneeswarar (Saturn) shrine near Karaikal. Devotees would be screened for symptoms, if any, for the dreaded virus, he told reporters after presiding over a meeting to review measures to check spread of the virus in the union territory.

The temple attracts large number of devotees regularly and more particularly on Saturdays. "Fortunately, the union territory has not reported any incident of coronavirus. However we do not want to remain slack," he said.

Of the 16 suspected cases of coronavirus, 14 people tested negative and results of the remaining two were awaited. A multi-pronged action plan is being implemented to ensure that there was no spread of coronavirus anywhere in Puducherry, the chief minister said.

Health department officials were asked to keep close vigil at vulnerable points. Six doctors from Puducherry and JIPMER have been trained in Delhi to handle coronavirus cases, he said.

"These doctors would train more than 100 doctors as we want to have sufficient manpower to meet any exigency," the chief minister added..

