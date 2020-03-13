U.S. health agency to fund two diagnostic tests for coronavirus

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said http://bit.ly/39So6Wc on Friday it would provide funding to two diagnostic tests that may detect respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus in about an hour.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will provide about $679,000 to DiaSorin Molecular LLC and about $598,000 to Qiagen NV.

