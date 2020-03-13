Left Menu
Mauritius central bank pumps in liquidity to support businesses

The Bank of Mauritius said on Friday it will offer 5 billion rupees ($131.06 million) in liquidity support to businesses, through commercial banks, to cushion businesses from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank said interest on the loans will be capped at a fixed rate of 2.5% per year and it also reduced the cash ratio reserve requirements for banks to 8% from 9% to boost lending.

