Expedia withdraws 2020 forecast as travel trends worsen on virus hit
Online travel services company Expedia Group Inc on Friday withdrew its forecast for 2020 adjusted earnings, due to the fast-spreading conronavirus outbreak and said it expected a hit in first-quarter profit.
"As COVID-19 has rapidly spread from Asia to Europe and North America over the past few weeks, travel trends have continued to worsen," Chairman Barry Diller and Vice Chairman Peter Kern said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
