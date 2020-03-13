Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. communities must act "proportionately" on coronavirus - Fauci

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:45 IST
U.S. communities must act "proportionately" on coronavirus - Fauci
Image Credit: ANI

U.S. communities must take proportionate measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the nation's top infectious disease official said on Friday as the United States sought to mitigate the impact of the illness. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, in a series of television interviews, said he expected to see the availability of testing for the virus increase within a week.

"The next few weeks, for most Americans, what you're going to see is an acceleration of cases. There's no doubt about it because that's how these outbreaks work," Fauci told MSNBC. Cultural institutions and schools have been shut and sports events cancelled as public health officials urged Americans to avoid large crowds to try to mitigate the spread of the disease and prevent the healthcare system being overloaded.

"You need to do it proportionately. If you have a considerable amount or even the beginnings of community spread in your community, clearly you need to do very aggressive mitigation procedures," Fauci said. Less-affected areas can take less drastic measures such as physical separation, avoiding crowds and not traveling unnecessarily, he said.

The highly contagious disease has killed at least 40 people in the United States. It has affected some U.S. states particularly hard, including New York, California and Washington state, and has continued to creep into a number of other states that have acted to try to avoid becoming additional hot spots. The coronavirus has also have an impact on Washington, shuttering Congress, the White House and the Supreme Court to the public. Washington mayor Muriel Bowser said on Friday that schools and libraries would close until April, and adjusted city operations to allow employees to work remotely when possible.

U.S. lawmakers, meanwhile, sought to finalize a deal with the White House to provide economic relief because the global outbreak has shaken markets and threatened to wreak havoc on the U.S. economy. Congress earlier approved $8.3 billion to combat the virus. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were also scheduled to meet with industry leaders later on Friday, according to the White House. It gave no other details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Shut schools, colleges in Jharkhand: Marandi to Soren

BJP leader Babulal Marandi onFriday urged the Hemant Soren government to shut alleducational institutions in the state in wake of thecoronavirus outbreak in the countryReferring to Bihar which announced a similarshutdown, Marandi said schoo...

Coronavirus: HC says visit courts only if necessary

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Bombay High Court on Friday asked lawyers and litigants in Maharashtra to come to courts only if it is necessary. A ciruclar issued by the High Courts Registrar General said that litigants, public an...

Soccer suspended and shoppers fill trolleys as coronavirus bites in Britain

British shoppers stripped some supermarkets of pasta, toilet paper and canned food on Friday and major soccer matches were suspended just hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson resisted imposing stringent measures to contain the coronavir...

Opening Day not expected until May

Major League Baseball is not expected to resume for six weeks, ESPNs Jeff Passan reported Friday. The expectation at this point among almost everybody is that were not going to see baseball until May, said Passan, a guest on ESPNs Get Up st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020