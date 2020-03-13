Spain's coronavirus tally jumps to 4,209 cases, 120 dead

The Spanish health ministry said the number of coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 4,209 on Friday from Thursday's 3,004 e as the disease spread mostly in Madrid, the Basque Country and La Rioja regions. The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in the country has increased to 120 from 84 the previous day.

Health authorities in the Madrid region said the number of cases rose to 2,078 on Friday.

