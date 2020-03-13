Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sofia
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:57 IST
Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bulgaria declared a state of emergency on Friday through till April 13 to contain the spread of coronavirus after the number of confirmed cases in the Balkan country more than tripled to 23 over one day. Bulgaria confirmed its first death of a patient due to the virus on Wednesday, and on Thursday the number of confirmed cases jumped to 23 from 7.

The state of emergency, which parliament voted for unanimously, will allow for travel bans to and from countries with large coronavirus outbreaks, the closing of schools and universities, and will permit police to intervene when the imposed isolation of infected people is not observed. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov appealed to Bulgarians to follow the rules and threatened one-year prison terms for those who fail to observe quarantine.

"We want this state of emergency for one month," Borissov told parliament. "We need it for those who violate quarantine." The capital Sofia, home to two million of the country's seven million people, will keep all schools, cinemas, gyms and clubs closed for a week. Under the state of emergency rules local governments will decide on closures in their areas.

HIT ON TOURISM The foreign ministry banned travel to Iran and imposed different level of restrictions to Spain, France and Japan, as well as eight other countries. It has already banned travel to China and any non-urgent travel to Italy.

Bulgaria does not plan to close borders for now as it wants to keep the transport of goods flowing to avoid further hits on the economy, already struggling with the global impact from the coronavirus outbreaks. Borissov warned that public revenues could be 3 billion levs ($1.71 billion) less than planned this year if they continue to decrease at the current rate.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has plunged the Bulgarian travel and tourism industry into one of its worst crises, with about 90% of reservations cancelled and future bookings evaporated, tourist officials, say. "The sector is currently in a very difficult situation," Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said. "About 10 days ago, a very serious cancellation of reservations began."

Tourism, which accounts for about 7% of economic output, remains one of the few sources of foreign revenue for the poorest European Union nation. The government also plans a revision of the 2020 state budget to allocate more funds to support the healthcare system, Borissov said.

Bulgaria has already limited indoor mass gatherings to 250 people to curb the spread of the infection. The government has urged businesses to apply flexible working time and allow employees to work remotely where possible. The Bulgarian Football Union suspended all soccer matches on Friday for one month due to the coronavirus outbreak. All basketball and volleyball matches have also been suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Gursimar rallies to end title drought in sixth leg of Hero WPGT

Gursimar Badwal ended a 14-month title drought with a superb three-under 69 that saw her complete a fine rally and win the sixth leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour here on Friday. Gursimar, whose last win came in the second leg of the 201...

British Airways to cut jobs over coronavirus: CEO

British Airways will cut jobs after the coronavirus pandemic devastated demand for global air travel, its chief executive Alex Cruz said Friday. To be frank, given the changing circumstances, we can no longer sustain our current level of em...

Second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims arrived from Iran: Jaishankar

The second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims arrived from Iran on Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. An Iran Air flight carrying Indian pilgrims stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran landed at the airport in Mumbai on Friday aftern...

No shortage of APIs and formulations in the country: Govt

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority NPPA has been assured by pharma industry body IDMA that there is no shortage of active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulations in the country due to coronavirus outbreak, Rajya Sabha was in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020