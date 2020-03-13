Left Menu
Development News Edition

BA to ground aircraft, cut staff to tackle unprecedented crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:16 IST
BA to ground aircraft, cut staff to tackle unprecedented crisis

The head of British Airways said coronavirus was causing an unprecedented crisis, warning that aircraft would be parked like never before and staff laid off, in a hardhitting staff message to address "the worsening situation".

"It is a crisis of global proportions like no other we have known," BA Chief Executive Alex Cruz told staff in a video message, the transcript of which was seen by Reuters. "Please do not underestimate the seriousness of this for our company."

The message, headlined "the survival of British Airways", comes as airlines across the world cancel flights and cut costs to counter the plunging demand and U.S. travel restrictions on European passengers. The industry is braced for further airline failures as no carrier is exempt from the short-term pain that has already seen UK regional player Flybe collapse and Norwegian Air stock lose about 80% of its value in a month.

Cruz said that BA, which along with Iberia and Aer Lingus is part of the financially strong IAG, was more resilient "than ever before" but said that the airline was under "immense pressure". "We will have to react fast and definitively in response to the worsening situation," he said in the message.

As a result, he said that jobs would be lost "perhaps for a short period, perhaps longer term" and that the company was in discussions with trade unions. Aircraft would be grounded in a way that the airline has never had to do before, Cruz added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Trump set to meet with major lab company executives on coronavirus testing

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet later on Friday with major laboratory company executives on coronavirus testing, two sources briefed on the matter said Friday.Officials from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, La...

Iceland restricts public gatherings, closes schools

The Icelandic government said on Friday it would ban public gatherings of 100 or more people and that secondary schools and universities would close for four weeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.This is an extremely importan...

Lufthansa to apply for German state aid

German flagship carrier Lufthansa is planning to request state aid from several governments to weather the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday. Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told staff in an internal...

Lufthansa to apply for German state aid - Handelsblatt

German flagship carrier Lufthansa said on Friday it is planning to request state aid from several European governments to weather the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.The airline group, which also owns Swiss International, Austrian Air...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020