UK coronavirus cases rise 35% to 798 in a day

British cases of coronavirus rose 35% to 798 over the past 24 hours, health authorities said.

Britain reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on Jan. 31. There have so far been 10 deaths from the virus in the United Kingdom.

A total of 32,771 people have been tested in the country, the health ministry said.

